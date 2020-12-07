Through the fledgling Husky Broadcasting Club, Chet Reagan is teaching Oelwein students video production. He got started the second week of school.
Junior varsity and middle school games are “how we cut our teeth in terms of figuring out what we were doing.”
With middle school games being canceled by the health proclamation of Gov. Kim Reynolds through at least Thursday, Reagan said the club is attempting to cover every home varsity and JV event.
The Oelwein Huskies broadcasts, which do not include play-by-play announcing, are also archived, which means parents who work during the day can watch their children’s daytime events.
The club began the year with video streams of football games on the Oelwein Huskies YouTube channel. Persons can also find it at the shortened link, bit.ly/OelweinHuskiesYT.
Prior to starting the club this fall, Reagan had broadcasted football play-by-play last year for local radio station KOEL, and he obtained in-kind buy-in from the school district to begin the club in the form of a successful grant request.
“I’m an Oelwein alum,” Reagan said. “You always listened to the high school football games on the radio if you didn’t attend, so I reached out to some of the local stakeholders.”
Barb Schmitz, the counselor at Wings Park, coordinated the grant for the club, and teacher Kelli Roth is the high school key contact.
Central Office Technology Director Chris Braun attended training with people who were already broadcasting from their school, and he shared Oelwein’s plan.
“They said that’s really good because people involved in high school could do broadcasting in college,” Reagan said, with the possibility — though not the guarantee — of pay.
“Not only did we do sports but we’re also looking to do videos (of) events teachers want to present,” Reagan said. “We also covered the Veterans Day event after some technical snafus. We see it as a way to inform Oelwein what their school district is up to.”
Over the summer before meeting with students, Regan was advised which equipment to order by an out-of-state company that pushes the district broadcasts to its YouTube channel.
The orders began to arrive in late August, early September.
“The soundboard... was one of the first things they advised us to get,” Reagan said. “And this will help us in video production.”
Others also stressed to Regan the importance of good audio.
“I got some advice from a guy at church that said, ‘If your audio isn’t good, people will tune out. Audio is pretty important compared to video,’ and it surprised me, but that’s what he said.”
“We did barebones (ordering) the first time,” Reagan said. “The day that we could produce something, we did.”
Sophomore Alana Burns joined the Husky Broadcasting Club when Reagan began it in September and helps run the cameras and microphones, also updating the on-screen graphics to match the scoreboard.
“I’m setting up the mic so you can hear what they’re saying on the floor,” Burns explained during a junior varsity game last Thursday. She also had a lapel mic and earpiece to communicate with Reagan.
Freshman Skylar Boleyn has been participating in Husky Broadcasting Club about a month and in addition to club meetings has helped cover three games.
“The first game night I worked the camera,” Boleyn said. “I sit up there at the camera and I follow the ball, and the producer, which is the one that makes the video and switches from camera to camera, they record it basically and stream it live.”
Eighth-grader Aaron Sandhagen was covering his first game on Thursday.
“I just wanted to help the community out,” Sandhagen said as to why he joined.
Husky Broadcasting runs advertising. A past advertiser, local dentist Clint Berryman who owns Berryman Family Dentistry, was on hand at the JV game to discuss the purchase.
“I was approached by students from the Oelwein Husky advertisement (and) broadcast program earlier this year and committed to an ad and was very pleased with it,” Berryman said.
His daughter, who plays basketball for Oelwein, recorded the ad, and her younger brother picked out the backing soundtrack.
Reagan said the students are also happy to write ad copy for businesses if desired. The club also runs “pro-bono” or house ads for school features such as the Husky Store.
Reagan’s wish list has grown slightly for the program.
“Now we would like to get a wall mount for the iPad,” he said, indicating the one watching the scoreboard. “We would also like to put wall-mount iPads (focused) on the benches so we can look in during timeouts. Not a lot of additional equipment — just to help the broadcast out a bit.”
Most of the way through the JV game on Thursday, Dec. 3, some 80 people had logged in to watch the broadcast that night. As of Monday, the Dec. 3 game had 563 views. (JV and varsity are recorded in one block.)
In addition to purchasing ads, Reagan encourages the community to subscribe to the Oelwein Huskies-named YouTube channel and click the notifications option to be notified of future broadcasts.
The Oelwein Huskies Channel has 163 subscribers as of Monday. Their goal is to get 1,000.
“If we can get over 1,000 subscribers, we get paid for the ad revenue, then that would go back into building (the program),” Reagan said.
The sales and marketing class of business teacher Cole Thomas sells the ads the Husky Broadcasting Club uses for their YouTube streams.
“Some of the scripts for ads are based on what businesses tell us they want, and sometimes they have us create the content on our own,” Thomas said. “In September/October we reached out to 80-90 businesses about purchasing advertisements.”
This includes ads on the video scoreboards, which are not only on the football field but also in the competition gym, according to a promotional video Thomas shared.
Thomas said a business wanting to advertise could connect through his school email, cthomas@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
“Or call the high school, middle school or Central Office and say they’re interested in advertising on the streaming service for Husky Broadcasting, and they’ll put them in touch with us,” Reagan said.
