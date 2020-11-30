West Central School Board member Chad Ingels, who as a Republican was elected Nov. 3 to represent Iowa House District 64, is beginning his transition to lawmaker by meeting with local government officials to learn about their priorities.
On Monday, he spent about 30 minutes with the Fayette County Board of Supervisors. He has upcoming meetings in Buchanan County and North Iowa Cedar League superintendents, and has extended an offer to meet with the city of Oelwein, he said.
The first day of the Legislative session is scheduled for Jan. 11, and he has requested assignments to environmental protection, agriculture and education committees.
Fayette County supervisors qualified their comments on legislative priorities anticipating more discussion down the road with other counties and the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors.
“I don’t know that we have a lot of things right now because everything is the pandemic,” said Supervisor Janell Bradley.
They came up with some priorities, mostly echoing a draft copy of legislative recommendations from the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors. Topics included relief from “unfunded mandates,” regionalization of mental health services, funding and regulation for roads and bridges, expanding broadband, confined animal feeding operations, and the state taking the lead on all-terrain vehicle rules.
Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin gave Ingels a copy of the draft.
"State mandates is a biggie every year — how we get mandated to do stuff yet we don’t have any funding behind it,” Tellin said. “So we as providers have to come up with that funding.”
On the regionalization of mental health services , she said “every year it’s changing.”
Ingels said it was an issue he needs to learn more about. “I don't know enough about it," he said
The supervisors voiced support for the continuation of the Farm Bureau-organized Saturday morning legislative coffees when lawmakers met with the general public in Arlington. Ingels said he hoped the meetings would be able to be done in-person again, but if not there is the possibility of online contact such as over Zoom.
Another important issue to rural Iowans is funding of roads and bridges, supervisors and County Engineer Joel Fantz said.
"We're not the only county that has an infrastructure in collapse and just not enough funds to deal with it," Fantz said.
The county borrowed $5 million this year through bonding to pave more than 20 miles of decrepit county roads. The county is also planning to repair or replace eight of its roughly 300 bridges in the coming year.
Fantz said replacing eight bridges is a lot for a year.
"That's a huge year and your still not catching up," he said.
The county is taking steps such as doing earthwork with its own personnel to cut costs on the bridge projects, he said.
"We do need some help on the infrastructure standpoint," he added. "And those are long-lived items that have a long-term payback and actually good support among the public."
Even raising taxes for those purposes are well-supported, he said.
"That really is something that's important to the folks in rural Iowa ... having good roads and bridges," he said.
Fantz suggested the Legislature might want to look at putting a surcharge on "red fuel," with the money raised going only toward bridges. It's an idea he presented to the Farm Bureau.
Supervisors also talked about the damage done to county roads by larger grain trucks and manure haulers.
"Our roads are not built for that kind of traffic," Tellin said, referring to the increased size of today's vehicles.
The county encourages and even incentivizes manure haulers to engage less damaging practices to move manure.
"We do things all the time to encourage umbilical cords," Fantz said. "If they want to run a pipe under our roads, we provide the pipe no cost and they install it."
The Legislature could help to "somehow nudge that industry in a direction that is less damaging," which would save counties tens of thousands of dollars annually, Fantz said.
Supervisors and Fantz also told Ingels that the Iowa DNR could use a push to appropriate funding for the repair a shared road that goes through Volga River State Recreational Area.
"Another thing that's not a big thing, but it came up a couple years ago, was people in this county wanting to ride their all terrain vehicles everywhere," Tellin said, noting all 99 counties have different rules.
"We need one rule to govern the entires state," Tellin said.
"What happens is they just remember the one they like," Bradley said of riders dealing with varying county rules.
Fantz added: "It's not even 99 different rules, because every town has a different set of rules. So it's just one of those things even if you are the most well-meaning ATV rider out there you can't keep track of it. So this is an area that the state should take some leadership on."
Controversy regarding approval of confined animal feeding operations continues, and Tellin said the "Master Matrix," which is used by the state to determine whether a facility can be sited needs to be addressed.
"This is an issue every year," she said. "Our hands are tied and people don't understand that it comes down from the DNR to us."
"We've had a few very upset people in here speaking to us thinking we are the ones that have control over it," she added, noting the county has none.
"That needs to be looked at," she said. "I don't know if we bring it back to a county to county basis or if we continue on with what ..."
Ingels said, "I don't think there's going to be much support at the state level to put it county to county."
The supervisors also raised the issue of emergency 911 system replacement and broadband.