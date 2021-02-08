INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) installed a new magnetic resonance imaging unit within the MRI suite of the hospital in late 2020, it announced Monday. Producing faster and more accurate results with improved technology, the MRI machine came earlier than expected to the organization.
“We are very fortunate to have exceptional facilities and equipment to compliment the wonderful staff we have. This new MRI machine is truly state of the art in every way,” commented Steve Slessor, chief executive officer.
The new MRI unit features a larger bore to accommodate different body types and help those who may experience claustrophobia when in smaller spaces. The unit also includes an additional coil which will allow MRI images of the fingers and toes. Quieter and faster, the time patients experience in the unit has been reduced by 10 minutes or more. Although a shorter time may be spent in the newer unit, all coils have a higher signal which produces clearer, more detailed images for the radiologist to read.
The machine joins other types of imaging machines at BCHC and its clinics, including 3D mammography, CT scans, ultrasounds, X-rays, and DEXA (bone density screening). To inquire about the imaging services offered at BCHC and its clinics, individuals should speak to their primary care provider or specialist.