OELWEIN — MercyOne is proud to announce Jill Groth as site administrator of Oelwein Medical Center.
Groth has been with the MercyOne organization as a director of clinic operations at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine, and MercyOne clinics in Fairbank, Arlington, Allison, Tripoli and Waverly. She will begin her leadership role at Oelwein Medical Center on March 23.
"Jill has been a joy to work with and has a proven track record of accomplishments within our system," said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. "Jill has served as a leader in a variety of our clinic settings including the greater Oelwein area. We are excited to have her join our senior leadership team."
Groth grew up in Dyersville and attended undergraduate studies at Creighton University in Omaha. She earned a master's degree in Hospital and Health Administration at the University of Iowa. This led to a residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In 2002, Jill began her leadership career with Covenant Health System, now known as MercyOne.
Groth fills the site administrator position after the retirement of Terri Derflinger earlier this year.
"I look forward to continuing to work with MercyOne in this new role, and serving in the established tradition of compassionate, mission-centered health care that the Mercy Sisters established long ago for the Oelwein area," she said.
Groth is also active in volunteer capacities with Cedar Valley Hospice, her church and daycare boards.