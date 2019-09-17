New owners take over longtime Oelwein salon

Custom Hair Designs in North Frederick Square (1005 N. Frederick) has new owners that are also familiar faces. Carol Lau and Lori Suckow are the new business partners for the salon and they bring plenty of experience with them.
Before her marriage to Dennis Lau, Carol (Rueber) began as a stylist in Fayette and Maynard. Then she and Dennis spent more than 30 years in the San Francisco Bay area before returning to their hometown upon his retirement. Carol went to work at Cardin’s Beauty Salon during the illness and until the passing of longtime stylist Marilyn Ralls.
Lori has worked at the same salon in North Frederick Square for the past 31 years, first under stylist Barb Woods and then with Kate Taylor. When the business came up for sale, the two decided to make a plan to keep it open.
“We just can’t let another business close,” said Carol.
“We have customers that are like family and we didn’t want to let them down,” Lori added.
Both say the location has great advantages with a nice parking lot, no stairs or steps, and semi-private salon stations.
“Being handicap-accessible is really important for some of our clients, too,” Carol said. “This location is really perfect.”
Custom Hair Designs salon currently has four stylists, Carol, Lori, Stephanie Perry (nights and by appointment) and Michelle Ludwig (part-time). Robbie Juchem is the massage therapist.
“We are open for business,” said Lori, and in addition to accepting new clients, they have an opening for a stylist.
To make an appointment at Custom Hair Designs, persons may call 319-238-5149 and Carol will set you up.