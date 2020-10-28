OELWEIN — The building that formerly housed the Oelwein Pizza Hut for many years at 809 E. Charles is getting a fresh coat of paint. The activity is sparking questions through the community on the future of the structure — Is a new business coming to town? Is an existing business relocating?
So far, there are more questions and speculations than answers. What we do know is that Herreras Painting LLC of Iowa City was hired to repaint the building. It is a requirement of owners to remove the Pizza Hut “look and colors” if the business is no longer in operation.
The Oelwein Pizza Hut closed without advanced notice in August. The property is owned by Realty Income Corporation of Lexington, Kentucky, according to a search on Beacon. An email with questions was sent to them Wednesday, however, no response had been received by press time.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard was asked if a different franchise was perhaps moving into the location. Taco Bell was suggested. Howard said the owner of the building is repairing and repainting, that is all, no Taco Bell.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger was asked if the city has received any licensing requests for the building. Mulfinger said the city has been given zero information. He said they (the owners) are required by Pizza Hut to make sure it does not look like a Pizza Hut.
The food chain had filed for Chapter 11 protection in July and closed many of its smaller restaurants that did not offer delivery services, which caused a decline in sales due largely to the pandemic.