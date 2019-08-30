“Rewarding” and “making a difference” is how Lt. Brian Senne describes his 23-year career in law enforcement. Senne is the new commander for Iowa State Patrol Post 10 at Oelwein. He was named to the position in May, following the retirement of Lt. David Eick earlier this year.
Lt. Cmdr. Senne said all of his years with the ISP have been spent in northeast Iowa in the Post 10 district. Among his various positions he has worked as a trooper, training/vehicle officer, and most recently as public information officer.
A little-known fact about Senne is that before he went into law enforcement, he was an elementary teacher for four years. His decision to join the State Patrol came about naturally, as he had other relatives also in law enforcement and it was there where he felt his career was headed.
Now the Commander says his job is taking care of the troops, assisting his officers, the police departments and sheriff departments, and work the road throughout the seven-county area that encompasses District 10.
“We want to maintain a positive image with the public,” Senne said. It’s a multi-level job, working with crime investigations, handling all forms of traffic enforcement, and helping to catching offenders. Each trooper must complete training at the Department of Public Safety Academy at Camp Dodge outside of Johnston.
“I especially stress community involvement to all of my troopers. Some of our community projects have included Arresting Hunger, 7 Meals for 7 Families at Thanksgiving, Habitat for Humanity in Independence, and other activities with schools, churches, etc. My favorite reminder is telling them to make a difference in someone’s life,” he said. Senne personally enjoys coaching city leagues in Independence as part of his community involvement.
District 10 is made up of the seven counties in northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette and Winneshiek. He currently has at least one trooper living in each county.
Senne said in 2015 there were 18 troopers in District 10. By early 2019 that number was down to 12, due to retirements and not having academy graduates ready to fill positions. He said he is gradually building the District back up and currently has 16 troopers, 2 sergeants and 1 lieutenant. Troopers are allowed to keep their patrol cars where they live, Senne explained. The cruisers average about 140,000 miles on them before they are switched out for new patrol cars in Des Moines.
Long holiday weekends like the upcoming Labor Day weekend mean more ISP troopers patrolling on the roads because of the general increase in travel and traffic. Senne said District 10 is doing very well this year in keeping the number of traffic fatalities low and he wants to keep it that way. He and his troops will be out in large numbers this weekend, watching for excessive speed, seat belt compliance, impaired driving, and aggressive drivers – those who tailgate and make bad passing choices. Their focus will be Highway 20 and Highway 52, but patrols will also be seen throughout the District.
“Enforcing those rules keeps our collision rate down,” he said. He hopes everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Senne says when he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife Lisa, a teacher at West Delaware, and his son Nyles, 9. He is also an avid outdoorsman, with special interests in fishing, hunting, running and coaching.