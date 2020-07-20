Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard has been staying abreast with latest help programs from the state and federal level to assist with recovery for local business adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Periodic news emails with helpful information is forwarded to all local businesses on her email list to make sure any that are eligible for programs are being reached.
On Monday, Howard announced the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) launch of the new Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program. The program will provide short-term relief to eligible small businesses and nonprofits that faced significant hardship in the payment of utility bills for service provided during the months of disruption to their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program offers grants up to $7,500 to be applied to utility bill debt for eligible small businesses. For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit: https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/Bus…/energy-recovery
Also, an effort from the IEDA to help Iowa’s brick and mortar retailers add online product sales is underway. ShopIowa.com provides a free (year one) online sales portal for Iowa’s small businesses, allowing them to add ecommerce or expand their ecommerce exposure. Howard encourages local businesses to share this information with stakeholders.