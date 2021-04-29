Army veteran Billy Staton contacted Oelwein American Legion Commander Rick Kleppe and asked if the Legion could help him, to better assist his wife with a new wheelchair ramp. Billy’s wife Becky, who is pretty much confined to a wheelchair due to diabetic feet issues, is currently unable to get into and out of her home without her husband’s assistance.
She boards a transit bus three times a week for her dialysis. Husband Billy, not a big man, dutifully helped her down the narrow, steep ramp and back up six times a week. He struggled getting her down safely then had to contend with the big effort to push her back up each trip home.
Staton contacted the VA but because the ramp he requested was for his wife, who was not a veteran and not for him, they were unable to help. The Legion board members didn’t see it that way. They felt if it helped a veteran better take care of his wife, then the Legion wanted to help him.
A local contractor gave a bid on a weatherized wood ramp. Because of the length needed to satisfy the city building code and the current sharp increase in the cost of wood was prohibitively high, a less expensive solution was needed.
The Legion contacted Gundersen Health Services in Oelwein and technician Butch Franks explained they don’t supply wheelchair ramps, but he suggested that an aluminum ramp might be more cost-effective and recommended a business in Jesup. Legionnaires reached out to Mike Stanek, owner of 319 Ramps & Accessibility, who was very empathetic to the problem and quickly offered some ideas that would fit the need. He visited the site and talked to Mr. Staton and presented the Legion with a very workable bid.
319 Ramps’ owner Mike Stanek explained his entrance into this business, saying he saw a need for this service and has been very busy since its inception two years ago. He works with the VA, medical service companies, Medicaid, Workman’s Comp and insurance companies, and now travels extensively. One of the appealing ideas about the aluminum ramps are that although they sit on solid ground and are very sturdy, they do not attach to the house, offering flexibility and ease for moving the structure when no longer needed.
Another alluring factor is that they are modular and come in components making installation much simpler. As I watched some of the installation it looked like a big erector set to me. (That analogy may be lost in translation for some younger readers).
Ross Reid Post 9 has been fortunate for the last few years to obtain funds from a couple of very generous bequests given in the spirit of helping veterans; The Margaret S. Wynhoff Trust and the Michael T. Berger Charitable Fund. The Legion was able to acquire enough funds from each of these benefactors and a couple of local businessmen who wanted to help, contributed some additional money towards the cost of the Staton ramp.
Becky Staton told me the first time she was able to go down the ramp on her own, she pumped her fist in the air and proclaimed, “Free at last!” She thanked the American Legion and shared with me with quivering lips, “You guys will never know how much this is going to change our life for the better.”
Of course, the members of the American Legion are pleased that they could help a fellow veteran even if by proxy. The Legion is grateful for these generous donors, who in their passing did not forget our veterans.
“Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.” – Booker T. Washington