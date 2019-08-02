WEST UNION — James Opperman told the Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday that his new recycling center would be set to open Thursday, Aug. 1.
Opperman met with the board at its weekly meeting to share the plans for the new facility that will be located on his property at 5959 Kornhill Rd., hence the name for the center, Kornhill Redemption.
Opperman said he expects to take in 30,000 to 50,000 cans and bottles per week.
He is using an existing 24-by-36 foot building to store all of the redeemable items.
“The building was just sitting there. I used to raise cows and horses in it. It’s air conditioned and heated,” Opperman said.
The supervisors explained to Opperman he did not need the board’s approval for the project. He is awaiting approval of a special use permit from County Planning and Zoning.
“It’s all in place and ready to roll,” he told the supervisors.
“I know there is a need,” said Board Chairwoman Janell Bradley.
Opperman went on to tell the supervisors that he would be putting signs up advertising the center.
The center is located about three miles south of Wadena and five miles east of Fayette on Kornhill Road.
“I’m sitting on 30,000 cans right now and I’ve got seven different distributors to satisfy,” he said, pointing out that Bemiss Distributing and United Distributing were two of those seven.
“I got tired of listening to people complaining that no one was doing it, especially after the one in Oelwein closed. I’m 70 and retired (from) truck driving so I thought it was something me and my wife could do. If I get tired, I’ll just sit down,” he said.