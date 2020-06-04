OELWEIN — The Fayette County 2020 road construction season began last week in the Oelwein area with the resurfacing project on the southwest edge of town and also the west entrance on the airport road (C50, R Ave, 45th St, Q Ave).
Mathy Construction started cold-in-place (CIP) recycling operations on May 27. This process is grinding the existing surface and leveling the failing layer of road in preparation for the hot mix asphalt (HMA) that is poured and bonded on top.
According to the Fayette County Engineer’s website, this type of road reconstruction has a 30-year design life and is especially effective on heavy truck/tractor traffic routes. While it is a more-involved process, with road closures expected two to three times longer than a traditional simple HMA overlay reconstruction, it is the best option for these selected routes and eliminates reflective cracking.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reports when the CIP operations are complete, which should be Thursday, June 4, the HMA overlay is anticipated to start within two to three weeks. The overlays consist of two layers of two-inch new HMA.
The areas of 10th Street SW and Q Avenue from Highway 281 north to 10th Street have flag persons directing alternate one-lane traffic. The airport road (45th Street) is closed to through traffic. Also closed until further notice is T Avenue from 50th Street south to 30th Street, until further notice.
Fantz said the schedule is the contractors’ best estimate depending on weather, breakdown, supply impacts, and COVID-19, each of which can impact the construction schedule.
Persons who frequently commute these roads, can check the county’s construction page at https://www.fayettecountyiowa.org/EngineerConstructionPage.html and click on “up-to-date road closures map.”