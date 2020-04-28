The Oelwein City Council held its second off-site virtual meeting Monday while adhering to the social distancing restrictions set forth by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
A new state program, Homes for Iowa, through the Iowa Prison Industries, may provide an answer for Oelwein’s workforce housing shortage, the council heard.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the city has the opportunity to purchase residential homes from this state program. The stick-built homes are three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,200-squareifoot, single-story structures made by Iowa Prison Industries and delivered on-site. The upfront cost per home is $75,000 for purchase and delivery. Mulfinger said additional investment per home includes building a basement, driveway and utility hook up, bringing the cost per home to approximately $125,000.
Mayor Brett DeVore and a Council member toured the Homes for Iowa program in early March. DeVore spoke favorably about the program.
Mulfinger said the city has an abundance of lots that would work for this type of program. If approved, the plan for this year is to order two homes and have them built on two basements. Mulfinger said the Housing Committee has picked two locations to start with and plans on doing multiple homes each year.
The two lots for 2020 are 318 Seventh St. S.W., a bare lot that once had a home on it, and 219 Lincoln Drive, where a home needs to be demolished and the three-car garage needs to be refreshed.
Explaining the process, Mulfinger said once the Council approves applying for the homes, he will let bids on both projects. The Council would make the final vote on these bids and also vote on the sale of the homes.
The program will be funded using local option sales tax. The city has set aside dollars this year and next year to be used for a revolving loan fund for housing improvements. The city would start with two homes this year, and then look to partner with community members on bringing in more homes. Future lots being earmarked for the Homes for Iowa program are 20 Second Ave. N.W., and 933 First Ave. S.W.
After hearing the presentation, the Council unanimously approved going forward with the Homes for Iowa program.
In other action, the consent agenda was approved as presented. Items included the final pay request to Yoder Construction of NE Iowa for $68,754.15 for completions of the Street Department addition to its building, along with approval of a Class C beer permit and Sunday sales renewal for the ollar General Store.
The Council approved a resolution adopting temporary employee leave policy due to COVID-19. New policies put in place by the federal government must be followed at the city level as well. Mulfinger asked that sick leave be expanded to include caring for spouse and/or dependents during this time. This expansion expires Dec. 31, 2020.
A second resolution related to COVID-19 was also approved for the temporary closure of several city facilities to limit the spread of the pandemic. The closures have helped reduce the amount of open public spaces and ensure the safety of city staff. Opening the facilities will begin once the state allows.
Through the tax increment financing (TIF) program, the city is able to allocate $75,000 in forgivable loans to downtown property owners that made applications for funds. There were 12 applications with requests totaling nearly $300,000.
Members of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development met April 20 to score the TIF applications. The selected applicants scored high based on their local match, previous applications, and dedication to keeping a building in the downtown viable.
The Council approved TIF funding for five downtown projects:
Complete refresh of the front façade at 16-18 S. Frederick
Adding a bay, door improvements and façade improvements at 130 S. Frederick
Restoration of façade, new lower level windows, awning removal and facelift at 102 S. Frederick
New roof at 1 E. Charles
New windows at 19 S. Frederick
Total for these projects was right at the maximum available funding of $75,000.
The city is preparing to get rid of its interests in multiple properties. The Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, on the proposed disposal by sale of 51 properties. Mulfinger told the Council the city needs to start selling the residential property that has been acquired through code enforcement and sales. These properties will be sold through resolution by the Council when a beneficial sale can be made.
In a related matter, the Council approved adding summer staff to maintain residential lots that were acquired in 2019.
The second City Council meeting in May falls on the Memorial Day holiday. The Council approved moving the meeting date to Tuesday, May 26.
Following Monday night’s proceedings, a work session was held with Oelwein Municipal Airport fixed base operator George Tegeler.