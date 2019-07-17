Stand aside Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, there is something cooking in downtown Oelwein.
Ma and Pa’s Diner has embraced Taco Tuesdays with a contest in Cody Bushaw is king, for now.
Bushaw, according to the diner’s Facebook page, took the title for eating the most tacos this week by downing 30. In the comments of the post, Sarah Davis threw down the gauntlet.
“Cody Bushaw, I think I can beat this (laughing emoji inserted here) let me know when you want to go. Let’s do this,” she posted.
Bushaw took the title away from Randy McCarley who ate 22 tacos on June 25.
McCarley snatched the crown from Lee Anderson, who downed 21. When he did that, the diner invited challengers: “So come on in and beat his record,” it posted.