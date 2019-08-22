New teachers joining Oelwein’s school staff

New teachers to the Oelwein Community School District met for orientation Monday as they prepare for Friday’s start of the 2019-2020 school year.
There are 9 new educators joining the school staffs and 1 returning to a new position. Of the 9, 4 are beginning their first year of teaching.
Parents and students had opportunities to meet the new teachers during introductory open houses held this week in the schools. Everyone is encouraged to welcome them to the community as they see them out and about.
Sarah Gruman is the new MS Vocal Music Teacher. This is her first year as a teacher after graduating from Wartburg College.
Mikayla Hartl is joining the agriculture staff as a Vo-Ag/FFA teacher. The Iowa State University graduate is beginning her first year of teaching.
Alycia Kelly is a new MS English language arts teacher and is in her first year of teaching. She is an Upper Iowa University graduate.
Robert Lape is the new HS PE teacher, as well as Head Football Coach, Head Varsity Softball Coach, and MS Boys Track Coach. Lape brings 25 years in education the school district. He was formerly a coach and PE teacher for North Fayette Valley at West Union.
Heidi Roete is joining staff at Little Husky as a preschool teacher. Roete’s experience includes 24 years as a Preschool teacher for ELF at Sacred Heart.
Cari Sherrets is a new MS English language arts teacher. She comes to Oelwein with 16 years of experience in Illinois and Kentucky as a teacher, principal designee, and instruction coach for the Kentucky AEA system.
Steffenee Voigt is beginning her first year of teaching after graduating from Iowa State University. She is the new K-8 art instructor.
Hannah Ewalt will be a Middle School special education instructor this year. She is in her fourth year in education, and formerly taught elementary at a charter school in Colorado.
Jason Yessak will be the new third grade teacher at Wings Park and also a basketball coach. He brings a variety of educational teaching experiences with him, having taught at the Iowa School for the Blind, Dunkerton, Keokuk and served as a principal for Starmont for a couple of years.
Erin Dulin will be a junior kindergarten teacher this year. She is in her second year as an educator and was a preschool teacher in Oelwein last year.
The Oelwein Community School District begins its school year Friday, Aug. 23. Citizens are reminded to pay extra attention when driving to children heading to classes or coming home after school.