FAIRBANK — Kate Nitz began counseling this fall at Wapsie Valley Schools, bringing seven years of experience in the role working with grades 7-12. She values the small-school atmosphere and relationships she builds with students, and hopes these relationships, along with some focused planning, will help students study and work toward their goals before graduating.
She works with students on social-emotional skills, such as wellness, fostering a growth mindset, helping them recognize and prevent bullying, and with each grade, focusing more on college and career readiness.
She said her favorite parts of the job are helping students set goals, work through concerns or issues and plan for the future.
“Essentially what I love most is the relationships I build with kids,” Nitz said. “I wish I had someone in school to help me like that because I didn’t, so that’s what I try to focus on is what I would have wanted or needed, and ‘How can I help kids get that?’”
She appreciates the small-school environment, as she did her last three years of high school at Alburnett, because of the chance it gives students to stand out. Wapsie Valley is also close to home. Nitz lives in Shell Rock with her husband, Taylor, and three children.
She grew up in the Cedar Rapids area with parents who divorced, and she attended seven different schools during her K-12 years.
“So going through all these different schools it was hard to make a good group of friends or feel settled down anywhere,” Nitz said.
Her freshman class at Cedar Rapids-Washington contained some 400 students. Although she theoretically knew college was a possibility after graduating, she was unsure she would graduate college and be successful in a class of 400 where “nobody knew who I was (or) reached out to me.”
So she welcomed the change her sophomore year when she had the chance to attend a smaller school, Alburnett.
“I graduated from Alburnett and had 49 kids in my class which is essentially the same size as Wapsie, which I loved because you were able to join into things,” she said. “I ended up joining the cheer and dance squad… I loved the small atmosphere and sense of small community in a small school.”
She attended University of Northern Iowa for criminology and psychology.
“I wanted to be a detective, solve homicides, that’s why I studied criminology,” Nitz said. “I don’t know that I necessarily would have followed that path had I not moved (to Alburnett).”
She started out working in residential substance abuse treatment at the Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo. She had gotten promoted to counselor with her own caseload and was working in a cottage with boys ages 12-18 at what was a co-ed facility. She was responsible for developing treatment plans and getting the boys ready to return home.
“I liked that aspect, but the intense nature all day long was really not what I wanted to do with my life,” Nitz said. “Twenty-four/seven you had to think that a kid was doing something wrong. I didn’t like having to be paranoid like that.”
“My experiences working in this setting made me realize I wanted to spend my life working for both children and families,” Nitz writes on her counseling website for Wapsie.
While still working at the Iowa Juvenile Home, Nitz began attending classes online. By the time she graduated in December 2014 from Capella University with a master’s degree in school counseling, she had a full-time job and two children.
She started at the South Tama Schools in August 2014 and began coaching high school cheerleading in addition to her counseling role. After a few years, a position opened closer to home so she transferred to the Waterloo school district at Bunger Middle School in Evansdale as a counselor and student council advisor. While in the Waterloo district, she began coaching cheer at West High School. When the family moved to Shell Rock, she was still driving to Evansdale to work, so she applied at Wapsie and landed this job.
Nitz is licensed through the state of Iowa for school counseling, which allows her to come into the classroom and give lessons. She recently planned a bullying escape room to teach the Wapsie eighth-graders to spot harmful peer interactions in a hands-on manner. She said she enjoys finding fun activities for students to do, partly because it takes away the pressure of public speaking.
Eighth grade is a big year as it kicks off a four-section “plan your adventure” lesson, featuring career exploration, career path assessments, four-year planning and college and career readiness.
Students take assessments in eighth grade that help them figure out what they want to do in high school to plan their electives, Nitz explained.
While it has been difficult to not have college representatives visit the school campus because of COVID-19 restrictions, Nitz is making the most of it.
“(For) college applications, I would have loved to have somebody here in person, but I just can’t,” she said. “It would not be the way I wanted to start, but everybody’s in that same position so it’s OK.”
She has had a couple of students attend college visits as some colleges are allowing this.
She has set up Zoom video calls with the Iowa College Access Network who had a rep log in to help students plan for college. A “FAFSA completion” program will be coming up when those free applications for federal student aid come due.
She has a Google Classroom set up for each grade level 9-12, so she has been posting college admission reps’ requests to meet with students with the time of day and a Zoom link. For this purpose, students may come into her office to use the computer. She indicated she hopes they will start to take advantage of it.
“So today (Monday, Oct. 26) we had second semester college classes registration in the auditorium (on a large) screen, socially distanced,” Nitz said.
“We’re still getting things done with the COVID pandemic, just a non-traditional route,” she said.
Despite the reduced physical interaction, she is grateful the community has welcomed her, including former counselor Brett Bergman, who changed roles to the athletic director position effective this school year.
“I can go to him for help,” Nitz said. “The kids are super nice. I feel super comfortable and welcomed.”