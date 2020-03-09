OELWEIN — Anthony Ricchio was born and raised in Oelwein, has a deep-rooted ancestry in the community and is always looking for ways to make a positive difference in the town he loves. He worked hard to bring the sport of soccer to a competitive level for kids in the community and is now seeing the benefits of his efforts paying off with support from other coaches, parents and local businesses.
Now he is working on a start-up business that is also close to his heart, O-Town Hobbies & More, located at 1600 S. Frederick Ave.
Ricchio has been a diecast toy customizing hobbyist for many years, beginning with garbage trucks and now expanding to many other models and variations. He works with 1/24, 1/50 and 1/64 scale diecasts mostly, and has customers and contacts across the country.
“I have thought that Oelwein needed a store for people that have hobbies like this, diecast, models, and paints, so this is something I decided to start,” Ricchio said Sunday, as he worked on organizing some of his vast inventory.
He explained that in his “day job” working for Heil Environmental, he travels around the country, demonstrating garbage trucks for a living. He makes a lot of contacts that have helped lead to his extensive and varied inventory.
“It started out as a diecast hobby shop, but it’s now kind of a hobby shop/under-a-dollar store,” Ricchio said. His store seems to have it all, whether you want to clean house, get some new socks, or go fishing — and that’s a really broad overview of what he has to offer. Shelves in the main store hold a wide variety of products, while he reserves the second room for the diecast hobbyists.
“I want this to be a positive addition to Oelwein and I want it to be a business that brings people to town,” Ricchio said. “With Shopko and Kmart gone, I feel like I have a niche market here. I’m not trying to compete with the other stores downtown, but rather add to the shopping attractions in the city.”
He said his store has convenient parking and is easy to get to, which are both bonuses for shoppers.
“I really get tired of hearing so much negativity about Oelwein. People need to quit beating up this town and start making a difference. That is what I am trying to do here — make a difference with this inventory and some new ideas,” Ricchio said.
He has plans to add a small music and used instruments room, which will include some consignments. Ricchio said there is a new interest in vinyl records again, and he hopes to capitalize on that by offering some in his inventory. He is relying on his brother TJ’s musical background to help him in that area. Others who have helped him get the doors opened include his mom and stepfather, Teresa and Tim Buckman, good friend Mary Frisch, and building owner John Moser, all of whom have given ideas and plenty of elbow grease to the start up.
Ricchio has relied heavily on social media to get the word out about the new store, including posting hours of operation, which, because of his regular job, are mainly limited to Thursdays through Sundays. The O-Town Hobbies & More Facebook page has had more than 10,000 hits so he feels he must be doing something right. He invites people to check the page for hours, then come out and browse around his unique business, that has new inventory coming in all the time. He is also planning a grand opening in the coming weeks that will be announced in the Shoppers Reminder.
“I hope the business attracts people from all around the area. I am always looking for new, unique stuff to add to the inventory, so you never know what you might find here,” Ricchio said.