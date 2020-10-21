The Iowa Natural Resource Commission in May adopted changes to Iowa’s waterfowl hunting zones that shift some parts of the state — including the south half of Buchanan County — into later seasons by making the northern zone smaller and the Missouri River zone much bigger.
Orrin Jones, the Iowa DNR waterfowl and wetlands program leader, presented the proposed plan last October in a series of public meetings, including one in Oelwein. He said the plan maximizes hunter participation, hunter satisfaction and natural resource management.
What was approved by the Iowa Natural Resource Commission in May was “relatively similar to what he presented in October, with a slight modification to extend the duck season dates a little later,” he told the Daily Register on Wednesday.
The change expands the Missouri River zone into one that extends across the southern section of the state south of Highway 92.
A central zone with Highway 20 as its northern border and Highway 92 to the south was added. It excludes the Missouri River by having Interstate 29 as its western border.
The northern zone is all of Iowa above Highway 20. It includes Clayton and Fayette Counties and half of Buchanan County.
“The rationale behind those boundary changes would be that it is a way to acknowledge the interest in later season dates but yet maintain what we feel are relatively appropriate dates across much of the state,” Jones said last fall. “So, we’re really trying to strike a balance here.”
The season dates remain generally the same, the differences coming in areas that shift into a new zone. For example, the first duck hunting season in southern Buchanan County shifts from Sept. 28-Oct. 4 to Oct. 9-15 in 2021. Northern Buchanan County’s first duck season will be Oct. 2-8.