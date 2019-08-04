New wheels for Collin

Being a volunteer at anything takes commitment from the heart that far exceeds any monetary compensation. Those who choose to become volunteer firefighters understand that level of commitment and often face extreme peril in their rescue efforts. Looking out for the safety of others becomes second nature.
Such was the case on Friday evening, July 26, when Oelwein firefighters Matt Derifield, Betty Amber-Haar and Kim Haar were doing some work down at the fire station. The friendly countenance of Collin Krebs appeared in the doorway. Collin just happened to be riding his bike through the area and he stopped by to say hello and chat for a few minutes.
Many in the community know Collin as a smiling young man, usually sporting a Minnesota Vikings shirt while peddling his bicycle around town. He takes interest in much of the goings on in Oelwein from the Huskie house building to watching firefighters wash the firetrucks.
On this particular evening, while the firefighters were visiting with Collin, Derifield noticed that Collin’s bike helmet was cracked. Collin said he had taken a spill a couple of weeks prior and broke it. Derifield also noticed that the tires on Collins bike were badly worn, the back tire completely bald and the front one not far from zero tread as well.
Derifield was so filled with the desire to help Collin that he sent off a post on social media, saying that Collin could use some better bicycle tires and a new helmet. The response was immediate and somewhat overwhelming. Some folks had bike tires, others wanted to buy him a new helmet, several offered monetary donations, and a few more were ready to buy Collin a new bike.
Within 24 hours there was a new bicycle and purple bike helmet waiting for Collin at the fire station, courtesy of a family of firefighters, Kim, Betty and Ryan Haar. They called Collin to stop by the fire station where they had a new bike helmet for him. After giving him the helmet, they covered his eyes and led him into the garage where they surprised him with the new bike, complete with front and rear lights, cable and lock.
His mom Connie Bahe said words were hardly adequate to describe Collin’s excitement over the special gift.
“He cried when he told me about it,” she said. “He was so overjoyed he is still talking about it a week later.”
Collin’s mom Connie Bahe explained that her son, a 2008 graduate of Oelwein High School, works three days a week at Goodwill and lives independently. He has a naturally kind and friendly nature and puts a lot of miles on his bike everyday just riding around town and visiting with folks.
“What they (the firefighters) did for Collin — I was overwhelmed,” Connie said.
“Collin Krebs is literally one of my absolute favorite people. He’s just so loving,” wrote Courtney Doty in a post.
“Makes me proud to live in a community where people can come together and do something amazing like this for an amazing person,” posted Billie Payne, among the three dozen or more comments after Derifield posted photos of Collin with his new wheels and helmet.
“It feels just as good on the giving side as it does on the receiving end,” Derifield said. “Thank you to everyone for all who came forward with offers, all the good thoughts and words of support. The Haars wanted to do this and there was no saying ‘no’ to them. I have to say that it is heartwarming to be part of a community that is ready to step up on a moment’s notice. Oelwein is a great place.”