OELWEIN Area residents who go for drives or visits to Oelwein’s Woodlawn Cemetery may have noticed a new sign marking the southeast diagonal entrance. The large stone marker done in native Iowa limestone was designed and constructed by Jared Stewart of Stewartscape Landscaping in Oelwein and stands in remembrance of the Sondrol family and their legacy in Oelwein.
Knute and Florence Sondrol were longtime proprietors of the Oelwein A&W Root Beer stand. They owned the local franchise for a total of 25 years, from 1957-1976 and again from 1985-91. Many remember either holding their first job as a carhop at the familiar orange-tiled drive-in, or enjoying a frosty root beer from the silver tray propped on the car window. The A&W drive-in had a nostalgia all its own.
Knute passed away in 1988, with Florence and her son John both passing in 2017. Son David is the last of his family’s Oelwein roots and in looking for a way to remember his parents and brother, a neighbor of his came up with the perfect response.
Dave’s neighbor is Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. Dave knew the cemetery was planning to replace its aging signage. His parents loved the sprawling beauty of Woodlawn Cemetery and chose it for their final resting place. Dave asked Johnson if a new cemetery sign could be dedicated to the memory of his parents and brother and Johnson said he would seek City Council approval for the project.
“I’m very, very pleased with the way the sign has turned out. Stewartscape did an excellent job,” Dave said. “My parents loved this cemetery. It’s their final resting place and will be mine, someday. The opportunity came along to do this for my parents and brother so that they can be remembered and our ties to Oelwein.”
With Johnson spearheading the project and Stewartscape doing the stonework, it is expected to be completed with some capstones in the near future. Shrubbery and/or flowering plants will complete the project. Johnson said is a beautiful welcome to Woodlawn and a lovely tribute to the Sondrol family.
He added that a second project at the cemetery is expected to be completed this fall. It will be a metal arch spanning the two limestone columns at the northeast entrance along 13th Avenue NW. Students at the Regional Tech Center will cut steel lettering for the arch, using a plasma cutter at the center. Students of the Tech Center have also made other metal signage in town, including the signage at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s new office.