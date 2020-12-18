A New Year’s hike will be held Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence.
Persons can start off 2021 on the right foot with a winter hike, a great way to stay active and discover new areas to enjoy. Cortright Wildlife Area is home to many different habitats, woodlands, wetlands and prairies.
The group is likely to see signs of deer, woodpeckers, blue jays, juncos, fox and more.
Persons must preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on public events.