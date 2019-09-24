Randy Kiel has farmed for 25 years, surviving challenges such as weather and fluctuating market prices.
“Most farmers are working at a loss and we have been for the past three or four years because of the prices," he said. "My way of thinking is that I could stand here and beat my head on the wall and wonder why I still have a headache, or I can do something different.”
At the same time the Kiel farm in Oelwein is being recognized for its 150 years in the same family, he's tapping into some old-school practices to grow certified organic crops.
The Kiel farm was among those recognized at a ceremony at the State Fair in August for being a Heritage Farm, which recognizes 150 years of a family blood line's ownership.
“It took quite a bit of research to prove it was in the same family blood line,” said Kiel.
William Rideler purchased the farm, which is on the western outskirts of Oelwein, in 1869. He passed it on to his son, William Rideler ll, whose daughter married Burt Kiel. Their son, Marvin Kiel, left the farm to his grandson, Randy Kiel, because he was the only one that had interest in continuing with the family farming.
The Iowa Department of Land Stewardship needed documentation of all those ownership changes before it would notarize the lineage qualified for the Heritage Farm recognition.
Today, the Kiel farm consists of the original 80 acres, combined with 100 acres added by Marvin Kiel, plus, 220 rented acres.
“So, I run 400 acres on my own,” said Kiel. “But I’m teamed up on 125 of those acres, that’s kind of our operation.”
The farm had been named as a Century Farm, when his grandfather still owned it.
“It’s a pretty good source of pride to me to have been given the recognition," Kiel said of the Heritage Farm honor. "I’m still actively involved in farming the ground myself, as were the generations before me. A lot of Century Farm and Heritage Farms are rented out to neighbors or others these days. So, the ground is not necessarily farmed by the owners, themselves. We are actually farming the ground.
"I’ve helped on the farm since I was 12, and when dad didn’t want to continue farming, I took over in 1996. I’ve been running the farm for 25 years. It’s always been corn and beans, and dairy up until 1998, when I sold the dairy, and now I only have beef.”
The longevity of a farm definitely depends on a lot of factors and calls for flexibility when it comes to adapting farming practices, according to Kiel, who recently received his certification as an organic farmer.
“The major deciding factor to go organic is that conventional farming right now is in trouble,” he said. "Organic farming is kind of a niche market and it's one of those things that the harder you work at, the better you’re going to be."
The financial potential is what first attracted Kiel, he said.
"Now, I believe in it a little more, and it’s a challenge, and I like a challenge.”
Switching to organic farming was basically going back to old school farming practices of using no chemicals and pulling weeds by hand, and the corn having no GMO or traits of any kind, he said.
“It’s all conventional hybrids. Another change is that we went back to conventional tillage. I was doing a lot of no-till before this, and now, because of the weeds, we are going use the moldboard plow.
"We use certain crops to feed other crops. So, like that alfalfa out there, next spring when it gets to a certain height, we will plow that down, and that feeds the corn. Instead of using commercial fertilizer we use that and manure, and that is what grows the crops.”
The market prices for organic crops is double, if not triple that of regular crops, because of the demand for it, according to Kiel.
“For example, soybeans are $8 per bushel, where organic are $20 to $23 per bushel," he said. "We don’t quite get the yield, but we also don’t have the input cost.
"They tell me that the longer you’re into it, you figure everything out with the ground, and it comes about.
"The corn yields, we are right up there with that too. It's $9 dollars per bushel, verses $3 per bushel."
Kiel also farms 60 acres of organic soybeans and 25 acres of clear hilum organic soybeans, which are tofu grade soybeans.
“Farming is a huge commitment,” said Kiel, “and it’s tough to go through a year knowing you’re not going to make money, but still try to see the bright spot in the future. With organic it's tough, because it takes three years to get the certification. So, that’s three years that I’m farming at a loss to get to that gain and hopefully that works.”
With organic farming he is required to keep records of what the ground did before going organic and records of everything he put in the ground. Also everything has to be approved and inspected.
“We went through our inspection in July,” Kiel said. “They come out and go through records, audit fields, and make sure there are no weed sprays and that kind of stuff.”
Kiel runs the farm with Sarah Scheel, and their combined family of five, who all help out with chores. Scheel owns and operates Lumber Ridge in Oelwein.
“I help out whatever I can when I’m not at the store,” said Scheel, “whether it is swinging gates or helping pick up wrap, or mow lawn and trimming, or moving equipment. I really enjoy farming and being around Randy on the farm
"It very neat for me to see him out working at something he is really enjoys doing. I know he really loves it, even when he is totally exhausted, and we are running around like chickens with our heads cut off, it is a very fulfilling job.”
Added Kiel: “I’ve always enjoyed driving tractor and being outside. I love taking care of cattle — been doing that since I was 8 years old. I milked cows up until 1998, and thought it was going to be something I’d do until I retired, but dairy prices fell apart and then grandpa and I who were 50/50 on the milk cows, decided to sell them.
"So, 15 years ago I bought my first feed cattle and its going pretty well, with up and downs. I’ve got 45 cow-calf pairs and 150 head of feeder cattle on feed right now.”
Kiel credits his grandfather for his approach to farming and life.
"He taught me that you don’t just quit because work gets hard or your tired," Kiel said. “He used to tell me, ‘You don’t quit till it’s done, because you're tending to those animals and they can’t fend for themselves.
"He beat it into my head about mortgages and debt. He went through the Depression and also farmed in the 90’s, so he beat it into my head.”
Kiel added with a laugh: “I must have a hard head. So, I’d say my values come from my grandfather and all our neighbors.
"It’s a great source of pride that we are still farming the land. Any farmers these days farming know that it’s a lifestyle. How many other occupations do you have to keep doing just to be able to keep on doing what you want? It's not a career, it’s a lifestyle.”