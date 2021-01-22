We are now in 2021! Is everyone happy to have 2020 over? It has been a different year for all of us and hoping that everyone has a wonderful 2021! For a while yet, we are still social distancing, wearing masks, and doing drive up service at the Kitchen Cupboard. With the numbers still rising, we will be doing the drive-up service until the numbers drop.
Our Board of Directors had our last meeting for the year in November and are now working on year end reports for our March meeting at the Presbyterian Church. This meeting we talk about all the reports from the year before and all the upcoming activities for the present year. We are hoping that the Covid will be taken care of by the time the Stamp Out Hunger and Party in the Park takes place. These have been wonderful fundraisers for the Kitchen Cupboard.
Are you ready for some football? As you know on February 7th is Super Bowl. We have the Packers and Buccaneers for NFC and Bills and Chiefs for AFC. But it is also Souper Bowl of Caring in many churches and schools around the country to help raise money for local food pantries. The churches that have representatives on our Board will be participating on Sunday, Feb. 7, by passing around a collection plate for members to donate to our Kitchen Cupboard. All this money donated will be used at our Cupboard. If there is anyone in the community that wants to donate to the Souper Bowl of Caring, that maybe cannot make it to church that Sunday or is not a member of one of our churches, either stop down to the Kitchen Cupboard or mail us a check to the Kitchen Cupboard with Souper Bowl in the memo.
Have you seen the Fareway Purple Bag Video?? It is on the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page. Like our page to see new messages posted every so often. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video. The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. With some of the Churches not open for services, we are not receiving the food supply from these churches like we have in the past. The Purple Bags at Fareway is such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need.
Matt Nelson of Dollar Fresh has really been great to the Kitchen Cupboard. Whenever there are items that Dollar Fresh cannot sell in the store maybe dented, almost expired, etc., Carol or I will pick up these items and take them to the Cupboard to be handed out to our clients. We have told our clients that they can stop at our drive-up window on Tuesdays and Fridays to receive these items. Those clients that have received these items have really appreciated them.
The following Churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of February and March 2021: Christ United Presbyterian Church: cream of mushroom soup; First Baptist Church: chocolate, vanilla, or butterscotch instant pudding; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: canned tuna; Grace United Methodist Church: chili beans; Sacred Heart Church: 8 oz. cans tomato sauce; and Zion Lutheran Church: chicken noodle soup. We understand that not all churches are open, but you can drop them off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially Carol Hamilton who has worked hard on ways to handle clients safely and with social distancing. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard. By serving the clients this way, I can say that none of us at the Kitchen Cupboard has gotten tested positive for Covid!! This shows me that by wearing our masks and social distancing even in public, we can keep the Cupboard open during this pandemic and be able to serve our clients. My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. Thank you, Carol, Mary, Al, Lee, Rosetta, Judy, Marge, Elaine, Anita, Maxine, Janet, and Jim, for all your help at the Cupboard. Doug we sure miss you, but we know you will be back when this is over. Carol, Missy, Al and Lee, our truck crew, have been a great help when we make a large food purchase. They always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone. It will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.