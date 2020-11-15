2020 Iowa Forage and Grassland Council Winter Conference goes virtual

AMES — The Iowa Forage and Grassland Council board members will offer the state’s premier forage educational event online. The virtual 2020 conference will feature four presentations on timely topics regarding managing forages after a year of difficult weather patterns.
All presentations will be prerecorded and released on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. The session titles, presenters and their affiliations are:
• Grazing Down Corn Residue – Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
• Managing Drought Damaged Pastures – Joe Sellers, IFGC board member and retired ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist.
• Emergency Forage: Options Available for Quick Feed – Luke Wilson, Barenbrug USA.
• Knowing the True Value of Your Forest: A Forestry Primer for Agricultural Producers and Graziers – Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State University.
The educational videos will be available at no charge; however, registration is required for access. To offer flexibility for viewers, sessions can be viewed at any time following the Nov. 24 release. To register, visit https://agribiz.swoogo.com/ifgc2020/.
The Iowa Forage and Grassland Council is an organization dedicated to advancing forage-based agriculture in the state. To learn more about the organization, visit www.iowaforage.org. To become a member or to renew your membership, email joano@agribiz.org.