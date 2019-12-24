AURORA — Rural Aurora farmer Les Grundmeyer enjoys making toys for kids in his spare time. His own four grandchildren have barns, dollhouses and baby cradles, all made with love by their adoring grandfather. This Christmas season, Les was in his workshop creating a special dollhouse for a little girl he may never meet.
He explained the project was formed after a family reunion was held at his farm a few months ago. His sister Valerie Firth from Pegosa Springs, Colorado visited his workshop while home for the reunion. He gave her a tour of his 1950’s era farmstead that he began building maybe 15 years ago and has been adding to over the years. It is on display in a large room adjoining his workshop, and is quite a piece of detailed workmanship.
Called “The Home Place,” Les says the farmstead is reminiscent of farms, buildings and farming operations from when he grew up in the 50s. It features a farmhouse, large barn, hog house, corn crib, silo, bunkhouse for the hired hands, cattle barn, animals, trucks, tractor, fencing, etc. The more one looks at the display, the more the details become evident, along with the love and craftmanship that went into creating it.
Les says his grandchildren like looking at it, but it really isn’t a child’s toy, at least not like the barn, cradle and changing table he made for them.
Valerie had never seen his “hobby farm” and had no idea her brother had such a talent for woodworking. As the reunion continued, she approached her brother with an idea. She knew of a little girl in Pegosa Springs, who lost her mother to breast cancer a year or two ago.
“Val said she wondered if I could build something special for this little girl named Grace. It sounded like they may not have a lot. I have a granddaughter named Grace, so right away the story kind of tugged on my heartstrings,” Les said.
Les said he had planned out the dollhouse, but the crazy farm year kind of interrupted his construction plans. He wasn’t able to concentrate on the project until he finally got crops out of the fields.
“Now I know how Santa’s elves must feel under pressure to get all the toys made in time,” he said with a laugh.
Les was able to build a four-room, two-story dollhouse complete with finished wood floors and carpeting, a fireplace in the living room and open staircase. The back is open for playing and the front door opens, as well. He created a finish for the exterior by mixing sand into the paint to make it look like stucco, and the wooden shingles on the roof and front porch were assembled one at a time. The detail is beautiful.
The finished dollhouse is also furnished thanks to his wife Chris, who finds items on shopping trips. Les said while working on the project he thought of growing up on the family farm in the Starmont district and how important his mother was to the family. He feels very fortunate that she is still living and in good health. He also thought often of the little girl named Grace and what it must be like for her growing up without her mother.
“This project just seemed like the right thing to do for a little girl who shouldn’t have to go through life without her mom,” Les said. “I hope this gives her lots of enjoyment and that she knows others care about her.”