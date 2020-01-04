Temperatures stayed above freezing for the better part of Friday afternoon. It was a perfect day for a walk in the park and local resident Sharon Link took advantage of the day to share a walk with a couple of special friends.
Link and her husband Chris became goldendoodle owners a few years ago and are friends with other goldendoodle owners in the area who also have pups from the same local breeder. Link regularly takes her pet Stella for walks at City Park and stops by the home of Kurt and Mary Lou Cosselman to pick up Stella’s brother Beckett, to join them.
“The park road is closed off for the winter, but we just park and walk around the gate. Today we had the park mostly to ourselves and we walked all the way around through the campground and back. We’re here almost every day unless it’s below zero out,” Link said, her cheeks glowing from the fresh air.
Although retired from the former Kmart store, Link stays busy as president of the Legion Auxiliary, chairperson for the hospital Gift Shop, and working on the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Committee. Also a lifelong local resident, Link sees a positive trend in the Oelwein community, both in the business and private sectors.
“We could use a few more places to fill in the blanks around town, but I think there is a positive outlook in 2020 for Oelwein. I would really like to see the Shopko building filled with something retail. I might be a little prejudice from being with Kmart for so many years, but I think we’re missing that type of store, even if you just want to get out and walk through a big store,” Link said. She said economic leaders have their work cut out for them and realizes that small town retail is tough to get and tougher to get back, once folks start trending elsewhere.
She said Oelwein has a lot going for a city its size with nice parks, good industry and jobs, and good people. She hopes for nothing but the best for the city and its leaders in 2020.