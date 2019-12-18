OELWEIN — Relay For Life of Fayette County has a new date and time for their 2020 event. Local participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Fayette County at Oelwein High School Husky Stadium on Saturday, June 13, to help beat their biggest rival — cancer. The event starts at 5 p.m. and the theme is “Carnival For a Cure.”
Everyone from the community is invited to attend this family friendly fundraiser. Cancer survivors and their caregivers will be honored during opening ceremonies. Community members are encouraged to form teams to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Teams can be made up of family, friends or co-workers.
Relay For Life committee volunteer, JoAnn Treptow says, “We want to encourage anyone who’s been diagnosed with cancer to please join us on June 13th. All survivors will receive a 2020 Relay For Life t-shirt and be honored. In the past we’ve sent out formal invitations, but we want to respect people’s privacy, so we’ll be using other forms of publicity to invite people to attend. We hope to see lots of community members join us to honor our cancer survivors!”
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is the only organization fighting cancer on every front. Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment.
The ACS provides empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness and develop game-changing approaches to address the cancer burden for all people.
To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit relayforlife.org/fayettecountyia or contact Sadie Smith at 319.284.0769 or smiths833@gmail.com. To learn more about cancer survivor recognition please contact JoAnn Treptow at 563.637.2428.