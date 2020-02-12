These students are winners of the annual American Legion 5th Grade Flag Essay contest. The winners: First place $25 award went to Seth Latham, Second place $15 winner to Drew Michels and Third place $10 winner went to Aaron Burkhart. These were all students of Mrs. Menne’s 5th grade class from Sacred Heart School. The Oelwein Middle School chose not to participate this year.
The purpose of The American Legion of Iowa Essay contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States flag on the part of elementary-level students. Other objectives of the contest include the ability to gain knowledge of flag etiquette and respect for the flag.
These students wrote essays after watching a video provided by the American Legion about the history, usage and flag etiquette. The students were then instructed to write an essay about what they learned in the video and give it a personal touch.
The donated prize money for this year’s competition came from the Michael T. Burger Charitable Fund; Legionnaire Steve Kendall presented the checks to the winners.