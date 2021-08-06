PROTIVIN — The Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will host the 43rd Annual Czech Days celebration the weekend of Aug. 20, 21, 22.
Friday evening will kick off with softball and volleyball tournaments that will run throughout the weekend and a firemen’s waterball competition.
Beginning Saturday there will be polka bands throughout the weekend with free admission to all bands. A bean bag tournament, antique tractor show and car show will also be held. There will be kids’ inflatables, bingo and a cakewalk followed by a Czech Choir Mass at 5:30 p.m.
Son Sunday Polka Mass is at 10:30 a.m. and a kids’ pedal tractor pull at noon, followed by more music. There will be plenty of good homemade food, including the traditional Czech rohlickys and kolaches.
Everyone is welcome.