Sacred Heart Parish and the Knights of Columbus are putting on a Community Wine and Dine Gala for the second consecutive year.
The fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 West Charles St., with a social time starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6.
The cost of the dinner ticket is $25 per person at are available at the Parish Office.
There is seating for about 250.
This will be a community building event with a catered-style dinner from Luigi’s of Oelwein, broasted chicken from PJ’s Bar and Grill, and desserts provided by Teresa Loban.
This will give attendees a chance to “taste and see” what is available for a catering event, organizers say.
“Last year’s event was an exciting fun-filled evening enjoyed by many,” said organizer Kevin Hennager. “It raised over $15,160 and was attended by parishioners and the general community.”
The emcee will be Justin Roberts from WMT radio.
Silver Cord students from Oelwein High School will be helping at the event. These students earn community service hours by volunteering for various local activities.
This event is open to the entire community as well as their friends, relatives.
Dinner and raffle tickets (for a $500 Fareway Gift Card, $10 each or 3 for $20) will be available at the Community Bank, Delish at Decades, and the Sacred Heart Parish office, or email winedinegala@gmail.com with the quantity of tickets, your contact information, and they will be honor in the order of receipt. We will arrange to get the tickets to you or you may pick them up at the door, the night of the event.
Some of the fun for the night will be the “Wall of Wine,” where the donated bottles of wine are available for a $10 donation. You may drink it at the event or take it home.
Other events will include “Ten Times the Red Envelope” and the “Heads or Tails” game. Silent auction items include many golf outings at various golf courses in eastern Iowa, gift certificates and items donated from local merchants and residents.
If you have any questions, would like to donate an item or service from your business, contact Kevin Hennager, 630-542-2218, or email: winedinegala@gmail.com.
If you are a sponsor for the Mardi Gras for Sacred Heart School, in February, and must decide to support this event or the Mardi Gras, please continue to support the Mardi Gras, organizers say.