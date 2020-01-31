The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices are still taking applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through April 30. If your annual gross income is less than the amount indicated for your household size, you may qualify for a one-time payment to your heating vendor.
Persons can fill out an application at the NEICAC Oelwein office located at 297 Sixth Ave. S.W., 319-283-2510, or the West Union Courthouse basement, 563-422-3354.
The program is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help homeowners and renters pay a portion of the primary heating costs. All low-income northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
Persons are encouraged to call one of the Fayette County NEICAC offices listed above to find out if you are within the income guidelines for LIHEAP.