LifeServe Blood Center is conducting upcoming area blood drive.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required.

Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities blood drive, is Wednesday, Aug. 5, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.

Oelwein community blood drive is Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon-5 p.m. at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

