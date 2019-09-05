An alert from school officials has led to the arrest of an Arlington man on charges of sexual abuse.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s office reports Dustin James Jones, 37, of Arlington, was arrested Friday, Aug. 30, on two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, a class B felony. School officials had reported a possible sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl to the sheriff’s office, which led to the investigation.
According to criminal complaint filed Aug. 30, Jones performed sex acts that caused pain and injury to the child over the summer. He had done one of those several times over the past two years, the complaint said.
Jones was taken to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond. The Department of Human Services assisted the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Marty Fisher reports this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed at a later date.
Jones, who told the court he is self-employed, was ruled eligible for a court-appointed attorney.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, for a preliminary and bond hearing at the Oelwein Safety Center.