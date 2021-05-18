T.P. Anderson & Co., P.C. has released an audit report for the city of Oelwein.
T.P. Anderson & Co., P.C. reported the city’s receipts totaled $14,068,324 for the year ended June 30, 2020. The receipts included $2,511,452 in property tax, $3,964,565 in charges for service, $1,440,844 in intergovernmental receipts and $541,648 in Local Option Sales Tax.
Disbursements for the year totaled $12,384,236. The disbursements included $1,773,341 in Public Safety, $684,588 for Public Works, $1,148,628 for Community and Economic Development, and $3,663,052 for business-type activities.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the city of Oelwein’s municipal office.