The Williams Center for the Arts continues its season of first class entertainment with its next show featuring internationally recognized Axiom Brass Quintet.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, on the Williams Center stage.
Praised for their high level of musicality and technical ability and for their clean, clear and precise sound, the award-winning Axiom Brass Quintet has quickly established itself as one of the major art music groups in brass chamber music.
Internationally known for their groundbreaking programming, their repertoire ranges from jazz and Latin music to string quartet transcriptions, as well as original compositions for brass quintet. Their performances have captured the hearts and imaginations of their audiences.
The ensemble has made national radio and television appearances as well as concerts in Asia, Europe, and across the United States. Axiom’s dedication to brass repertoire has led the ensemble to commission and premiere several new works. One selection, to be performed at the upcoming concert will be “Celestial Suite” by James Stephenson.” It features a digitalized presentation of images from outer space.
The quintet is comprised of Dorival Puccini, Jr., Michael Hawes, Matthew Bronstein, Corey Sansolo, and Kevin Harrison.
Trumpeter Dorival Puccini, Jr. is an active soloist, chamber musician, orchestral player, and educator. He is a founding member of Axiom Brass. Dorival’s interest in chamber music has led him to contribute over a dozen transcriptions for brass quintet specially written for the Axiom Brass Quintet.
Trumpeter and bass-baritone singer Michael Hawes hails from Detroit. Michael has performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Orchestra, being featured as a soloist on multiple occasions.
Horn player Matthew Bronstein was born and raised in Agoura Hills, California and received his bachelor’s degree in horn performance from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Like other members of Axiom Brass his awards are numerous.
Trombone player Corey Sansolo enjoys a diverse performing and teaching career in the Chicago area and the Washington D.C. area. Corey has performed with many orchestras in the United States. As a soloist, he has been a finalist in competitions for the International Trombone Association and the American Trombone Workshop. Born in Connecticut and raised in Maryland, Corey received his Bachelor of Music Degree and Performer’s Certificate from the Eastman School of Music and his Master’s of Music degree at the University of Maryland.
Tuba player Kevin Harrison, a native of Kansas City, joined the Axiom Brass in early 2008. He received a Bachelor of Music from Truman State University in 2004 and graduated with distinction from DePaul University in 2006 with a Master of Music degree. Kevin is a highly-sought-after freelance musician and has established himself in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.
Tickets for the Axiom Brass Quintet performance can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), or the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), or on-line at www.williamscenterforthearts/com. Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 for the evening of the concert. Oelwein Community School District and Sacred Heart School students are admitted free. For further information persons may call the Williams Center for the Arts Office at 319-283-6616, and leave a message.