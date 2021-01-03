MercyOne lights up the sky in appreciation for health care workers across Iowa
Beginning Jan. 1, a bright, shining spotlight is shining above 16 MercyOne medical centers throughout the state of Iowa as a sign of appreciation for MercyOne’s amazing colleagues, physicians and providers who provide personalized care at clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites, affiliate partner locations, medical centers and more. The lights, visible for miles depending on weather conditions, will be illuminated beginning at 5 p.m. daily through January 7.
“Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO.
These beacons of gratitude and hope have been installed at the following locations:
• MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
• MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
• MercyOne Newton Medical Center
• MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center
• MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
• MercyOne Elkader Medical Center
• MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
• MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center
• MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
• MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center
• MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
• MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center
• MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
• MercyOne Oakland Medical Center
• MercyOne Primghar Medical Center
• MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
“We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude. These lights signal to our colleagues and communities we will persevere together and move toward a brighter future in 2021,” Ritz said.
Share and see photos of the lights on social media using the hashtag: #MercyOneHope2021. For more information on MercyOne locations, our team of health care heroes, or to learn more about MercyOne, please visit www.MercyOne.org.