Beloved long horn steer at Heartland Acres dies

Heartland Acres Executive Director Craig Johnson announces the passing of Red Neck Tony, the Texas Long Horn Steer that has called Heartland Acres home for almost 12 years. He was nearly 20 years old, so he has spent the better part of his adult life at Heartland Acres.
Tony came to Heartland Acres in 2007 and lived a carefree life. Being a popular sight along Highway 20, Tony was visible to all who passed by the Heartland Acres Campus. Tony had free rein of several pens and pastures and didn’t want for anything.
School children visiting on a field trip always got a kick out of seeing our large long horn steer as he lay in his pasture. Most school tours happen mid to late morning, which put Tony in one of his usual napping spots on the hill or in a low lying area of his pasture.
During the fall, Tony loved to get fresh apples from the apple orchard. Getting a handful of apples fresh was a treat for him.
“On occasion, I’d have an opportunity to take a visitor to the fence and feed him. No matter the age of the visitor, experiencing Tony up close was a delight, for both visitor and Tony. For me personally, it was the experience of a guest being close to agriculture in a very personal way. Animals have that effect on us. It is a mutual respect and appreciation for how life is between humans and animals,” said Johnson.
Red Neck Tony will be missed. All of us at Heartland Acres who have loved him as part of our family or had the opportunity to be close to him on regular basis are missing him, Johnson said.
Plans for replacing Tony will be addressed next year. Housing and caring for animals year around is expensive. Replacing Tony in any form, won’t be easy.
In memory of Red Neck Tony, our staff, volunteers, Board of Directors and supporters appreciate the kind words we have received with Tony’s passing.