ARLINGTON — High school sweethearts and Starmont graduates David and Patty (Prince) Opperman vowed to spend their life together, for better or worse, in sickness and in health. The words of those vows are ringing true for the couple as they now face life-threatening illnesses that no one could have foreseen almost 50 years ago.
David, who continues to operate their farm in the Arlington/Wadena area, has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He is currently going through a series of chemotherapy treatments to knock down the cancer, which has metastasized. While the treatments are zapping his energy somewhat, he and the family stay optimistic as the fight continues.
Patty, likewise, has battled cancer. She has already been through treatments and surgery for breast cancer and is now on a continued regimen of medications. Before retiring, Patty worked as a nurse’s aide and at Strawberry Foods in Strawberry Point. The couple also managed the Happy Hour for a number of years.
“Almost everyone in the area knows Mom and Dad somehow,” said Laura Williams, their daughter. “That is why we are planning a benefit for them. A lot of people suggested it and hopefully, this will help offset the costs of medications and transportation.”
A benefit for David and Patty is set for this Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Arlington Event Center, hosted by their four children, John, Joe, Jennifer and Laura, along with other relatives and friends. The day of activities includes a silent auction from 2-4 p.m. and live auction 4-6:30 p.m., bake sale and dance.
Numerous items have already come in for the auctions including a Minnesota Twins autographed baseball, Chicago Bears autographed photo, 2019 Green Bay Packers autographed football from the players, a fire ring from Paladin in Delhi, donations from the Edgewood Locker and the Marketplace in Edgewood, and a beautiful handmade bookcase, as well as gift certificates, other baskets and items from local businesses.
Laura said a raffle has now been added for a muzzleloader and a 60-inch TV, as the benefit builds momentum.
“We will also have a bake sale at the benefit and will accept baked goods for that. We are extremely thankful for any and all support,” Laura said.
In addition to the raffle and auctions, soup and sandwiches will be served throughout the day and a dance will follow at 7 p.m., all for free will donations.
“Mom and Dad will be married 50 years this June. They have always been there for us and now it’s our time to be there for them. We hope to see a lot of friends, old and new, on Saturday,” Laura said.
In addition to Saturday’s benefit, cash donations are being accepted for the Oppermans at Farmers Savings Bank in Arlington, Strawberry Point, Colesburg, and Elkport/Garber.
Persons with items to donate for the auctions or bake sale may contact Joe, 319-230-0414, Laura, 563-880-8418, Jennifer, 641-231-2878, Diana Hammond, 319-290-1958, Dennis Opperman, 563-608-1268, Bob Opperman, 563-422-0133, or Rose Hilsenbeck, 319-830-3029.