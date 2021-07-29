QUASQUETON — A Cedar Rapids man was seriously injured in a vehicle versus bicycle accident south of Quasqueton Wednesday morning.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a vehicle vs. bicycle accident in the 2800 block of Quasqueton Avenue just south of Quasqueton city limits at 8:10 a.m. July 28. A 2011 Ford Transit Connect operated by Brent Meyers of Denver, Iowa, was traveling southbound on Quasqueton Avenue when Meyers’ vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding south in the southbound lane.
The bicyclist is identified as Mark Johnson of Cedar Rapids. Johnson was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Meyers was uninjured in the collision.
The accident remains under investigation at this time. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
The accident does not appear to be related to the annual RAGBRAI event, since those bicyclists were not scheduled through this part of the route until Thursday.