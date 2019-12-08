Former Vice-President Joe Biden evoked history on Saturday — Pearl Harbor Day — at a campaign stop in Oelwein.
Biden spoke of the sacrifices of the greatest generation to stop the rise of fascism in the 1940s, the struggle for civil rights in the 1960s, President Barack Obama’s election in 2008, and the white nationalist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
He drew parallels between Pearl Harbor and 9-11. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, pulled the U.S. into World War II, Biden’s maternal grandfather Ambrose Finnegan’s four sons joined the military.
“After 9-11, 4 million of this generation joined (the military),” he said.
That included his son, Joseph R. “Beau” Biden, who spent a year in Iraq after several months in Kosovo. Beau Biden died in 2015.
“All you veterans here, we owe you a significant debt of gratitude; [less than] 1 percent defend the country, 99 percent of us owe you.”
Of all of the citizenry’s obligations to care for people in need, Biden said the “one sacred obligation” was to veterans and their families, to prepare them to fight and care for them during and afterward.
“Every day, my staff checks the numbers — 6,900 died in Iraq; three weeks ago it was 6,887,” Biden said. “Every single one left a family behind. Wounded, 52,957.”
While physical injuries are treated more quickly than ever, Biden emphasized the psychological wounds of war.
“Those who survive a wound you couldn’t in Vietnam, their average lifespan is another 35 years, 35 years needing help,” Biden said.
“What’s not mentioned is the 300,000 warriors who have come home from Iraq and Afghanistan and other wars in this period with post-traumatic stress and need help. We are short about 37,000 psychiatric nurses in our hospitals. More soldiers, sailors and Marines are committing suicide than being killed in action today. And they have to wait to get a call [back]; there should be no wait time.
“So one of the things I warn you I will spend your tax dollars on is significantly increasing the commitment we’ve made to make sure nothing is missed between the cup and the lip when the phone call is made, ‘I need help for my son, my daughter, my husband, my wife [family member].’”
He turned to the Civil Rights movement.
“The thing that animated my passion was the Civil Rights movement ... When I came back from law school and Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] had been assassinated, and my city, Wilmington, Delaware, was the only city occupied by the National Guard since the Civil War, and I became a public defender. I’d go interview families of clients I was assigned to represent, and I thought things would never get better.
“What happened was, there I was, 40 years to the month later, standing on that same platform, looking out over what had been burned to the ground on the south and east side of Wilmington, and all of a sudden it hit me, things can get better, because I was standing on that platform waiting for a black man, Barack Obama, to come from Philadelphia on a train to take me to Washington, D.C. to be sworn in as president and vice-president of the United States of America.
“I didn’t realize that hate never goes away, it just hides,” Biden said. “Here we were in 2017, an historic town in Virginia, Charlottesville, watching people carrying torches, contorted faces, chanting the same anti-Semitic bile that was chanted on the streets of Germany in the ‘30s,” referring to the so-called white nationalist Unite the Right rally.
Biden mentioned the young woman who lost her life during the counter-protest.
“The President [Donald Trump] made the comment that shocked America and stunned the world. He said there was some ‘very fine people on both sides,’” later noting, “This president … says he believes Putin and doesn’t believe our intelligence communities.”
“I wrote an article then that we’re going to fight for the soul of America, and we are … You make a judgment of who will likely be the nominee, and so you’ve got an enormous obligation […] because we know what it means for four more years of this kind of policy of division and hatred… Eight years will I think fundamentally change the nature of who we are for a long, long time.”
Noting he met three World War II veterans at Oelwein’s Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony that morning, Biden said, “that generation put together one of the things that allowed us to avoid a third world war for the last 75 years, and that was NATO.”
He said the mockery of the current president by world leaders caught off guard “is devastating.”
“I’m just here to audition for the job,” Biden said. “Whoever you pick, remember we have to win the presidency this time around.”