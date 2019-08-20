Bill Dohrmann inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame

FAYETTE — Bill Dohrmann, longtime Fayette resident, and currently of Iowa City, is this year’s Fayette County 4-H Hall of Fame recipient. Bill grew up as a Hamilton Go-Getters 4-H member in Franklin county.
He showed Angus, Shorthorn, and Hereford baby beef along with the South Down and Hampshire lambs. To this day, Bill shares his excitement in winning his first ever ribbon while showing his baby beef. As a 4-Her Bill was a member of the 1959 National Livestock judging team which competed in Chicago.
Although his 4-H career as a youth came to an end, Bill was unable to leave the 4-H program, so he continued to assist youth with their livestock projects with selection and giving advice at hands on workshops.
Early in 2000, Bill represented Northeast Iowa and Fayette County as he served as the at large delegate on the Iowa 4-H Foundation board.
Bill and his late wife Susan (Duroe), of 55 years, are the parents of two daughters, Ann and Jane and a son, Tom. They also have 5 grandchildren.
Bill continues to support Fayette County 4-H through donations to the Fayette County Friends of 4-H club, participating and supporting the Fayette County 4-H Foundation annual golf tournament and attending the Fayette County Fair.
Bill was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair Sunday, Aug. 18.