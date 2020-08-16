LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming blood drive in West Union, Sept. 2, 12:30-6 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 128 N. Walnut St.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.
Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.