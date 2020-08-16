Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming blood drive in West Union, Sept. 2, 12:30-6 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 128 N. Walnut St.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.

Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.