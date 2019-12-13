WEST UNION — It took the president to break a tie on the Fayette County Compensation Board to approve the recommendation to raise the salaries of the sheriff and county attorney by 6 percent and the supervisors, auditor, recorder and treasurer by 5 percent.
The board met Monday, Dec. 9, at the courthouse to make salary recommendations for all elected County officials.
They could recommend raising the salaries or keeping them at the current level but they could not recommend lowering salaries.
Board President Al Burkhart, representing Sheriff Marty Fisher on the Board, cast the tie-breaking vote after a recommendation to raise the salaries to the levels stated above had three members voting for and three members voting against.
Board member Dave Moore, representing County Attorney Wayne Saur, made the initial motion for the raises.
Board member Steve Drewes, representing Auditor Lori Moellers, seconded the motion and board member Tobin Britt, representing Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen, also voted in favor of the motion.
Board members Jeff Clements, representing Recorder Karen Ford, and Gary Grimm, and Bob Kalb, both representing the Board of Supervisors, voted against the motion.
Grimm and Kalb both felt the increases were too high.
If approved by the supervisors, the increases would put the sheriff salary at $91,480 and the attorney salary at $83,984. The recorder, auditor and treasurer would all be at $64,488, and the three
The supervisors would all be at $38,021.
The meeting started with Bradley telling the board that the state will not let counties raise their total budgets over 2 percent for the year. She also said that the county is having trouble finding candidates to fill county jobs, and wondered if it was because private sector jobs in the same fields paid better.
“We’ve had a vacancy in the Assessor’s Office since August," she said. "We offered the job to one candidate and were turned down. We’ve also been trying to hire a mechanic for Secondary Roads and we’ve had candidates for that position turn us down.
"We want to have good people and be competitive salary wise. I wonder if we are competitive."
Grimm said that the county is not a private industry and salary cannot be based on the individual, but the position.
Tellin said that maybe someone looking for a county position shouldn’t look so much at how much they were going to make but appreciate the fact that they were serving their county.
Drewes said the county seemed to be taking steps backward every year when it comes to matching salaries to salaries in other counties of similar population.
When several board members seemed to be concerned about making the county budget go above a 2-percent increase because of higher salaries, Sauer said, “It’s not your function to decide what the county can afford. The supervisors will adjust it from here.”
The supervisors can decrease the recommendations but they can’t increase them.
Burkhart called the process “disappointing.”
“It doesn’t let us give you the salary where you should be,” he said to the officials.
Britt said, “I’d like to see us in the mix. I feel we are slipping.”
He said Jacobsen’s salary as treasurer puts him at 35th in the state for counties with similar populations.
“That makes me uncomfortable,” he said.
“We keep going backwards,” Jacobsen said.
Burkhart also commented that he thought the sheriff and county attorney should be at a higher rate because of the higher requirements of the job. Moore agreed.
Grimm said he would not want to see the increases go that high and recommended a 4% across-the-board increase.
Kalb said, “The 5 and 6 percent is not realistic. You’re not going to get that kind of a raise in the private sector. I don’t think the public wants to see that. I would go along with a 4 percent increase."
Clements said he believed it was the board’s goal to make the salary match the population.
“We need to try all we can to attract the best people. We need to bring the salary rate up to the population,” Clements said.
A time and date for the supervisors to vote on the recommendations has not yet been set.