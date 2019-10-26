DUBUQUE — At approximately 2:46 p.m. on Friday, October 25, Loras College Campus Safety was notified of a potential bomb threat on campus.
Immediately, emergency personnel were contacted and campus safety procedures were followed, which included the evacuation of the Miller Academic Resource Center as a precaution, at the direction of the Dubuque Police Department.
Upon arrival, the Dubuque Police and Fire Department assessed the situation and the Police Department conducted a search of the building utilizing their K9 force.
The Dubuque Police Department has not ordered an evacuation of any neighboring building on campus.
No suspicious objects were found and the Dubuque Police Department issued an all clear for the campus at 3:30 p.m.