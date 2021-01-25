Brent Ostrander named CCLEA Officer of the Year for 2020

ELKADER — Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator/Sergeant Brent Ostrander was named 2020 Officer of the Year at the recent Clayton County Law Enforcement Association (CCLEA) meeting and training on Jan. 20.
Ostrander along with two other Clayton County Sheriff’s staff, Deputy Dylan Rumph and Deputy Randy Klein were nominated by their peers for the award. The CCLEA board members then had the difficult task of selecting one of the individuals for the award.
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi said as the nominations were read it was stressed that all of these candidates were equally deserving of the award.
Investigator/Sergeant Ostrander was chosen as Officer of the Year for his great character, dedication, work ethic, performance, as well as his desire for the betterment of all.
“We appreciate Investigator/Sergeant Ostrander’s service and congratulate him on his award,” Sheriff Tschirgi said.
Ostrander has been in law enforcement for 19 years, first as a reserve officer with the Guttenberg Police Department and then as a full-time patrol office with GPD for four years. While working in Guttenberg he became the GPD’s first K-9 handler with his partner Ben, a German Shepherd from Steinig Tal Kennels in Campbellsport, Wisconsin.
Ostrander started with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in December 2006 and shortly after his hire, he became the second active K-9 Deputy with his partner Ben, after arrangements were made with the GPD.
He was promoted to investigator in January 2009, and specializes in criminal investigations. He has also been an active member of the CCSO Special Operations Team for 16 years. This team is designed to safely and effectively investigate narcotic related crimes and execute search warrants. Ostrander is the sheriff’s office lead defensive tactics instructor and serves as the department’s evidence technician and Criminal Intelligence Officer. He was vice president of the Clayton County Law Enforcement Association 2010 and 2011, and elected president of the CCLEA in January 2012.
Ostrander enjoys spending time with his family, along with hunting and fishing. He continues his desire for fitness by taking part in competitions, marathons, and “tough mudders.”