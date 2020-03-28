While there are many businesses and some industries shutting down or cutting hours due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, one thing we can be sure of is Iowa’s road construction season.
Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber said they have contracted work that will continue. He said the Iowa Department of Transportation has made no changes at this time on the contracts.
A five-mile stretch of county road D-16, a well-traveled road that heads west from Highway 150 at an intersection approximately one mile north of Independence, is under contract with work expected to start this summer. The section continues west through Otterville to where it connects with W-13, also known as Fairbank/Amish Boulevard.
Keierleber said the work will include a 6-inch concrete overlay with 4-foot paved shoulders.
The county engineer was asked if any other roads will be addressed this year for repair, in particular, W-45 (Slater Avenue) south of Aurora going toward Winthrop. He said the road south of Aurora was paved 50 years ago in 1970. The county is in the process of getting a Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) for another road that will allow them to budget that portion of W-45 for an overlay in 2025. He said the county addressed parts of that road a few years ago.
“At this point, we will assume funding exists at the past rate. The Board is not interested in bonding or taxing at the maximum, as numerous counties have done. On many of the roads, I have been successful in getting safety to aide in paving the shoulders with a safety edge. It has helped reduce our fatal accidents dramatically, and paved shoulders add life to the pavement,” Keierleber said.
There is also a bridge that will be reconstructed this summer in Buchanan County. It is the county’s Bridge Bundling candidate and is located on a rock road northwest of Rowley.