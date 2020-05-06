INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award $19,249 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health-related projects and equipment.
- $9,664 to Buchanan County Health Center for the purchase of Max Air CAPR systems and accessories, which provide respiratory and contact protection from infectious diseases, and the purchase of surgical drill chuck keys
- $1,279 to Rowley Fire & EMS for the purchase of new emergency supplies
- $2,240 to Buchanan County EMS Association for the purchase of AED supplies and continued education
- $1,250 to Women, Land, & Legacy of Buchanan County for an educational conference on the mental health concerns that affect the agricultural community
$1,727 to Aurora Fire & Rescue for the purchase of new emergency supplies
- $589 to East Buchanan Community Schools for the purchase of disaster and trauma bags with supplies
- $2,500 to the City of Hazleton to go toward the completion of a skate/recreation park
Due to COVID-19, there was no opportunity to schedule photos with spring grant recipients.
Currently accepting grant request applications for July 2020 review, the Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the health trust has granted nearly $670,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is July 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please call 319-332-0905.