Sunday, May 9
At 5:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brent Allen Janssen, 35, of Marshalltown, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. Janssen was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 10
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer, Jr., 42, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 14
At 4:35 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sabrina May Reisner, 33, of Cedar Falls, on an active arrest warrant from Allamakee County for controlled substance violation. Reisner was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to Allamakee County.
At 6:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Diamond Desiree Johnson, 29, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 15
At approximately 6:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 54, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence, for operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Independence.
At approximately 1 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicole Marie Pingree, 37, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in this arrest.