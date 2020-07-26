Sunday, July 19
At 3:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kelly Adam Lohrer, 37, of Oelwein, for third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony), first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). Lohrer was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation and an active arrest warrant from Fayette County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following an incident in the 1300 block of Baxter Avenue.
Monday, July 20
At approximately 12 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cory Arden Hursey, 33, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation and an active arrest warrant from Fayette County for failure to appear. Hursey was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 21
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shawn James Brown, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 11:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kurtis Paul Price, 32, and Kasey Alan Burns, 31, both of Independence. Price was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (Class D felony) and cited for open container. Burns was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container. These arrests were made near Tenth Street and Eighth Avenue NE in Independence.
Wednesday, July 22
At 12:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Larae Jasmine Marquardt, 27, of Waukon, for first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk 270th Street.
Thursday, July 23
At approximately 12 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Everett Amir Jackson, 23, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
At 8:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 247 mile marker. Garth Truax of Cedar Falls was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when his 2002 Cadillac Escalade collided with the rear of a trailer being towed by John Kay of Atlantic, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported and Truax was cited for failure to maintain control. Damage was estimated at $7,000 to the trailer and $5,000 to the Truax vehicle.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the West Edge Auto Salvage, 1792 220th St., west of Independence. Reese J. Powell-Flat of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was pulling up to the salvage building when the vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Durango, drove into the east side of the building. No injuries were reported, and Powell-Flat was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to have valid driver’s license. Damage was estimated at $250 to the vehicle and $10,000 to the building.
At approximately 1:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150). Natasha Fumia of Central City was traveling northbound on Jamestown Avenue when she lost control of her 2003 Buick Regal. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its side. Fumia was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Rowley Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
At 9:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 20, of Toledo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 24
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 31, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation, He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 2:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Maggie Kaitlin Bowen, 21, of Cedar Falls, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near the 256 mile marker.
At 5:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brett Albert Berry, 33, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Berry was held at the Buchanan County Jail. These charges stem from a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 30, in the 200 block of North Main Street in Hazleton.
Saturday, July 25
At 12:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rachael Ann Finnegan, 23, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near the 249 mile marker.
At approximately 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristy Leigh Hall, 25, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and an active arrest warrant from Winneshiek County. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with third degree sexual assault (Class C felony). The juvenile was booked at the Buchanan County Jail and subsequently transported to juvenile detention. This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence.