Sept. 20-26
Sunday, Sept. 20
At approximately 3:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Mbombo Monse, 26, of Cedar Rapids, for second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). Monse was also cited for operation without registration plates, open container and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 43-mile marker of I380.
Monday, Sept. 21
At approximately 9 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Glenn Barth, 35, of Winthrop. Barth was charged with five counts of second degree sexual abuse – victim under age 12 (Class B felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into incidents that occurred in Winthrop during a three-year period. This was a joint investigation with the Independence Police Department and other charges were filed by Independence Police for incidents that occurred in Independence during the same three-year period. Barth was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
At approximately 10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Dale Halterman, 29, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
At approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Loren Boll, 54, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and interference with 911 communications (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seandon Maurice Hodges, 40, and Dedrica Maire Hollingshed, 33, both of Cedar Rapids. Hodges was charged with third or subsequent possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Hollingshed was charged with second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Both subjects were held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Neil Olin Higdon, 57, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 24
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joel Longoria, Jr., 35, of Algona, who was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (Class D felony), driving while license suspended, operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanors) and cited for open container and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Concord Street in Lamont.
At approximately 11 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Constance Caprice Beasley, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for first offense operating while intoxicated and first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (both serious misdemeanors). She was also cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 255 mile marker of Highway 20.