Week of Aug. 23-29
Sunday, Aug. 23
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamieson Allen Baker, 18, of Rowley, on an active warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of obstructing prosecution of defense (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 252 mile marker of Highway 20. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
At approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Alan Larson, 66, of Quasqueton, for second degree sexual abuse (Class B felony). This arrest was the result of an investigation that began on July 8, 2020. Larson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard.
Monday, Aug. 24
At approximately 12 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joe William Detweiler, 20, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), tampering with witness/juror (aggravated misdemeanor), assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). Detweiler was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
At approximately 1 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Richard Neuhaus, 28, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of an injured male in the 1300 block of 150th Street southeast of Fairbank. David J. Stutzman, 57, of Fairbank, was utilizing a horse-drawn rake when he fell, and the rake went over him. Stutzman sustained serious injuries to one of his legs and was airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. Fairbank Fire Department and AirCare assisted at the scene.
Thursday, Aug. 27
At approximately 12:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Taylor Alan Oaks, 26, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old juvenile, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and released to parents/guardians. They will also be referred to Juvenile Court Services. These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 20 and 150 in Independence.
Friday, Aug. 28
At approximately 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Anthony Loudermilk, 50, of Traer, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 5:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Timothy John Bagley, 30, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.